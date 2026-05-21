Micro-GCCs gain ground in PH

THE Philippine global services industry is shifting toward smaller, high-value operations as multinational firms increasingly establish specialized “nano and micro” Global Capability Centers (GCCs) focused on innovation, artificial intelligence, and strategic decision-making instead of traditional back-office support.

Industry executives at the GCC Forum 2026, co-hosted by KMC Solutions and Asia CEO, said the rise of AI and the growing demand for specialized digital skills are reshaping the country’s outsourcing landscape, creating opportunities for the Philippines to move up the global value chain.

The transition comes as the Philippine GCC market continues to expand rapidly. Industry estimates presented at the forum showed the sector, valued at $35.12 billion in 2025, could grow to $55.59 billion by 2030, driven by multinational firms seeking to diversify operations amid geopolitical risks and tap the country’s English-speaking workforce.

Government reforms are also helping attract foreign investors. Department of Finance Undersecretary Michael Alejandro said measures such as the Create More Act, signed in 2024, have improved the country’s investment climate by streamlining compliance processes and reducing corporate taxes.

“The Philippines is creating a business environment where investors can move with greater confidence, supported by stronger market access, improved tax systems, and government reforms that make doing business easier and more predictable,” Alejandro said.

GCCs — specialized offshore units that support global operations through technology, analytics, research, and innovation — have long been a key driver of the Philippine economy. However, industry leaders said the sector is evolving beyond large-scale outsourcing and call center operations into more strategic and technology-intensive functions.

Executives noted that companies are increasingly favoring leaner, more agile GCCs capable of handling complex enterprise functions rather than routine processes.

“The emergence of nano and micro-GCCs reflects a growing ability for organizations to build high-impact teams without the need for large-scale operations,” said Parikshat Nagpal, chief executive officer of KMC Teams. “It signals a broader adoption of GCCs as a strategic tool, not just an operational one.”

The growing use of AI is accelerating the shift by automating repetitive work and increasing demand for workers with advanced analytical, technical, and leadership capabilities. Industry leaders said firms are now prioritizing outcome-based performance and innovation over traditional outsourcing metrics tied to headcount and service-level agreements.

This shift is also expanding the role of Philippine-based teams, with local executives taking on greater decision-making responsibilities and contributing more directly to global business strategy.

Forum discussions led by executives from Carelon Global Solutions and RELX Reed Elsevier emphasized that successful GCCs must be designed around end-to-end business functions rather than fragmented tasks to maximize enterprise value.

Tracy Ignacio, chief operating officer of KMC Solutions, said sustaining high-performing GCCs requires long-term investment in infrastructure and talent development.

“Building high-performing GCCs requires more than a clear vision,” Ignacio said. “It requires alignment across functions and a commitment to ensuring teams are prepared for strategic responsibilities.”

Industry leaders said the transformation positions the Philippines to become more than a low-cost outsourcing destination, with GCCs increasingly serving as strategic hubs for global companies navigating an AI-driven economy. / KOC