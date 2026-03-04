Middle East war 'regrettable'

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, called the escalation of conflict in the Middle East “regrettable” amid Oman-led efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

The escalation followed a joint military operation launched by Israel and the United States against Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, prompting a retaliatory attack by Tehran that has since struck several countries in the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

“We call on all countries to respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations (UN Charter),” the Asean foreign ministers said in a statement.

“This escalation is particularly regrettable as it occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including mediation initiatives led by the Sultanate of Oman aimed at advancing a negotiated solution,” the statement said.

The Asean foreign ministers expressed “serious concern” over the development and called on all parties concerned to “exercise utmost self-restraint, avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation and resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

The officials said all states have an obligation to resolve their differences through peaceful means and “to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the UN Charter.”

“We further reiterate the obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Asean foreign ministers affirmed their “shared commitment to provide emergency assistance” to Southeast Asians in accordance with several Asean mechanisms, including the Asean Declaration on the Guidelines on Consular Assistance by Asean Member States’ Missions in Third Countries and the Guidelines for the Provision of Emergency Assistance by Asean Missions in Third Countries in Crisis Situations.

During the ongoing Asean Socio-Cultural Community meetings in Makati, Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Irene Dumlao said Manila is “ensuring that needed assistance would be extended not only to Filipinos but also to the nationals of our Asean family” amid developments in the Middle East. / PNA