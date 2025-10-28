Midnight iPhone launch celebrates retro-futuristic flair

A nationwide midnight event marked the arrival of the iPhone 17 in the Philippines, blending nostalgia with innovation held on Oct. 17, 2025. Simultaneous celebrations took place at One Ayala in Makati, Ayala Center Cebu and Alabang Town Center, transforming the spaces into neon-lit venues filled with live music, photo booths and interactive displays.

Crowds of Apple fans gathered hours before midnight to be among the first to experience the new device through Digimap’s “Throwback to the Future” launch. Raffles, DJ sets and freebies were given to early buyers, while banking partners offered financing and installment options to customers upgrading their phones.

Company officials said the “Throwback to the Future” theme paid tribute to the evolution of mobile technology while celebrating how Apple continues to shape the way people connect and create. / NPG