Midwest towns still disconnected

RESIDENTS in the towns of Asturias and neighboring Balamban are appealing for cash assistance to rebuild their homes, as they continue to grapple with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Tino.

Many survivors have lost their houses and belongings to the flood, leaving them dependent on temporary shelters and relief goods. Residents said their immediate needs include financial support to buy housing materials, clean drinking water, and clothing.

In Barangay Nangka, resident Rosabella Gok-ong recounted how she and her children were trapped at the Nangka Elementary School evacuation center, where floodwaters nearly reached the second floor.

She prayed for safety as her husband and one of their children stayed behind to watch over their home in Sitio Proper, which was later washed away by the flood.

She has lived in the area since 1995 and said it was the first time they experienced flooding of such magnitude. Despite losing their home, she remains thankful that her family survived and is now slowly rebuilding their house.

In a separate interview, Nangka Barangay Captain Ringo Rallos said it was the first time such a disaster had occurred in their area.

Even their barangay hall sustained partial damage from the typhoon.

With debris still scattered along the roads, he appealed for government support, particularly the provision of a backhoe and other clearing equipment to help speed up recovery.

According to Genito Candia, officer-in-charge of the Balamban Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the severe flooding was mainly caused by intense rainfall and the overflow of the Combado River, which borders Balamban and Asturias.

Candia reported 11 deaths and 14 missing persons in Balamban. Search and retrieval operations on land have been halted, but teams will continue searching along coastal areas.

He said Nov. 8, Saturday, will be the final day of retrieval operations. After that, those still missing will be considered deceased.

Candia added that some barangays remain isolated due to heavy debris, making it difficult to deliver relief goods and communicate with local officials.

In Asturias, Mario Tuñeda, a survivor from Barangay Owak, shared that he was on night watch duty at Owak Elementary School when the floodwaters rapidly rose. Together with his child, he sought refuge on the school’s rooftop as the water engulfed the area.

He described the scene as terrifying, saying that what was once a peaceful barangay turned into what looked like a river.

They stayed on the rooftop for about three hours before the water subsided.

Tuñeda said they are now relying on relief assistance from the government for food and drinking water.

However, they continue to appeal for cash aid to buy even basic materials to rebuild their homes, as many families remain exposed to the cold and mosquitoes in dark open areas.

Grade 6 adviser Liezel Mariae Loreto lost all her classroom materials, including her three-year compilation of teaching portfolios intended for her upcoming promotion.

Important student documents and records were also damaged, along with gifts she had prepared for her pupils for their Christmas celebration.

MDRRMO head Mark Supatan confirmed the flooding also originated from the overflow of the Combado River.

Asturias recorded two deaths and four missing persons. Search and rescue operations on land have been completed, but efforts continue along the coastline.

Both local governments of Balamban and Asturias are now focusing on recovery, clearing operations, and providing immediate assistance to displaced families — many of whom say cash aid for rebuilding is their most urgent need. / CAV