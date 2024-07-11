Midyear maturity? Filipino youth tackle questions before buying items on sale

The midyear sale has swept through malls and online shops like a whirlwind of irresistible deals. Shoppers are finding buy-one-get-one-free offers on sneakers, items slashed to half price, and coveted cooking utensils available at a steal.
But before diving headfirst into the sale frenzy, it’s essential to consider whether these purchases are truly necessary. Will they bring lasting happiness, or will they simply gather dust? Sales are tempting, but impulsive buying can lead to clutter, buyer’s remorse, and depleted savings.
Here are some smart shopping tips from young people to help navigate the sale season:
Sleep on it. Waiting 24 hours before making a purchase can help determine if the item is genuinely needed or if it’s just an impulse buy.
“I question myself if the item that’s on sale is really needed or just something on my mind that I want. Waiting 24 hours helps me decide if the item is worth buying. If I buy it just because it’s on sale and it’s not necessary, it will end up as junk or unused. If I still want it the next day, then it’s worth considering,” said Cebu Institute of Technology-University intern Abbygail Bawiga.
Practice the “one in, one out” rule. Committing to get rid of one item for every new item purchased helps keep space manageable and prompts thoughtful consideration of new purchases.
“As a sneakerhead, I always want to collect shoes that are both fashionable and useful. However, collecting too many shoes can lead to overconsumption and unsustainability. I practice the ‘one in, one out’ rule when buying sneakers to commit to sustainability. If a pair doesn’t need to be replaced, then it’s not necessary to buy another one,” said Jolina Eleccion, an intern from the University of the Philippines Visayas Iloilo City Campus.
Involve a friend. Discussing potential purchases with a financially prudent friend can offer valuable insights and help curb impulsive decisions.
“As an indecisive person, I always ask a friend for their opinion. For example, when buying gadgets, I ask which brands are better for gaming. Although I usually ask for their opinion, I also browse their suggestions for more details. Involving a friend in your decision is better than buying it immediately,” shared Justine Jane U. Desamparado, CIT-U intern.
Set sale alerts for specific items. Setting alerts for specific needed products, rather than browsing all sale items, reduces the temptation to make unnecessary purchases.
Reflect on past purchases. Thinking about previous impulsive buys during sales can help recognize patterns and avoid similar mistakes.
“I’m addicted to shopping. Whenever I see something that is new, trendy, looks cute, and is on sale, I immediately add it to my cart. But after looking at my cart and seeing all the items I already have, I reflect on if I really need the item, especially if I already have something similar at home,” said Andrea Thelmo, UP Cebu intern.
Assess true value. Evaluating the quality and longevity of sale items is crucial. Sometimes, discounts are given to lower-quality or outdated products. Ensuring the item is worth the sale price is important.
“If I see an item sold cheaper and think it’s cute, I weigh whether it is something I see myself using multiple times until I get my ‘ROI.’ I have to make sure my purchase is something I would use for a long time. Before purchasing, I check the item’s condition to know why it might be on sale,” said UP Cebu intern Alexie Deanne Quiambao.
Track emotional state. Shopping in a calm and collected state leads to better decisions, as high emotions can cloud judgment.
“Before I buy something, I ask myself if I deserve it so as to double-check if it’s impulsive buying or if it’s necessary. Recently, I asked myself if I deserve new shoes, but I realized I hadn’t done anything worth celebrating, so I stopped myself and told myself I’d buy them after I ace my final exam,” said Samuelle M. Saluta, UP Visayas Iloilo City Campus intern.
By considering these tips, shoppers can make more informed decisions and ensure their purchases bring value and satisfaction.