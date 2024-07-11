Midyear maturity? Filipino youth tackle questions before buying items on sale

But before diving headfirst into the sale frenzy, it’s essential to consider whether these purchases are truly necessary. Will they bring lasting happiness, or will they simply gather dust? Sales are tempting, but impulsive buying can lead to clutter, buyer’s remorse, and depleted savings.

Here are some smart shopping tips from young people to help navigate the sale season:

Sleep on it. Waiting 24 hours before making a purchase can help determine if the item is genuinely needed or if it’s just an impulse buy.