Miguel Tanfelix chips front tooth during taping

ACTOR Miguel Tanfelix chipped one of his front teeth while filming his GMA series.

In an Instagram vlog, Miguel revealed that he was accidentally hit in the mouth by his sparring partner during a scene. Although there was no bleeding, one of his front teeth was chipped.

Miguel admitted that he was especially worried because he had an event to attend the following day.

Fortunately, his dentist was able to restore the tooth, making it look as if nothing had happened.

The 27-year-old Kapuso star is also busy hosting GMA’s infotainment special “Planet XP,” where he travels around the Philippines in search of new “XPeriences.” / TRC