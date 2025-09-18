Mika Salamanca takes flight with 1st children’s book

“Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition Big Winner” Mika Salamanca surprised fans with the launch of her first children’s book, “Lipad,” at the Manila International Book Fair held at the SMX Convention Center on Sept. 12, 2025.

Inspired by her own journey, Mika shared that the story’s main character, Mahika, is based on her. The book tackles themes of self-belief and overcoming feelings of not being good enough, messages Mika hopes will resonate with readers of all ages.

She added that “Lipad” isn’t just for kids, but for anyone navigating life’s different seasons.

Around 300 fans attended the event, which featured a live reading, a meet-and-greet and a book signing. Mika revealed during her previous book launch on Sept. 1 with the press that she began working on the book shortly after her PBB stint, calling it a heartfelt gift she hopes children will carry with them, even if they one day forget her name.

Mika will also hold a special book reading session on Sept. 22 at the SM North EDSA The Annex Atrium.