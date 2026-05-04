Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley deny ‘hard launch’ rumors after Bangkok trip

Kapuso actors Mika Salamanca and Will Ashley denied that their recent trip to Bangkok was a “hard launch” of their rumored romantic relationship.

The two former “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates said they were surprised by the reaction on social media.

“Ha? Hard launch? We didn’t expect that kind of reaction,” Ashley said in an interview with 24 Oras, explaining that the video they posted was simply based on a trending concept they found “cute.”

“Hindi naman,” Salamanca added, saying she appreciated the comments from netizens.

Prior to their Bangkok trip, the two were also spotted in Hong Kong in photos that circulated online. Their manager clarified that they were with friends during that trip.

Despite the clarification, speculation continues as the pair are often seen traveling and spending time together, including trips abroad. / TRC S