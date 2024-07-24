Mike Rama out as LCP president

THE League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) has removed suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama from his post as the national executive president due to his six-month preventive suspension.

In LCP National Executive Board Resolution 2024-06, Rama was replaced by Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte-Alimurung as the acting national president. Belmonte-Alimurung was among the first local chief executives to express support for Rama following his suspension. In a letter on May 14, 2024, she also urged everyone not to judge the Cebu City mayor without considering his character and contributions.

Meanwhile, the LCP special meeting was held at Westin Manila, Mandaluyong City on Friday, July 19.

“The preventive suspension, although temporary in nature, of Cebu City Mayor Michael L. Rama hinders him from exercising his powers and authority as the mayor, including his representation in the league. As such, he is temporarily unable to perform his functions, powers, and responsibilities as the national president,” reads a portion of the resolution.

In a separate statement, LCP said this will ensure smooth operations and functioning of the league in the absence of Rama.

National Chairman and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who called for the special meeting, attested to the resolution and signed it together with LCP Deputy Secretary General for Visayas and Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo in lieu of LCP Secretary General and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Rama, when sought for comment, declined SunStar Cebu’s request on Wednesday, July 24.

However, he said he would set up another press conference on Saturday, July 27, to explain his side.

Rama, in a July 19 press conference, told the media about his suspicion that one of the agenda of LCP’s special National Executive Board Meeting was to oust him as the national president.

However, he questioned the validity of the meeting after it failed to meet the required 15 days’ notice and said that he would refuse to acknowledge any resolution from the meeting.

Before the special meeting, Rama said he was urged to take a leave of absence from his duties and responsibilities as an executive officer of the LCP.

The request was regarding his preventive suspension served on May 10.

The request also refers to a letter from Negros Association of Chief Executives (ACE) on May 10, urging Benitez, who was a member, to perform the role of Rama, stating that the latter will be absent for the next six months.

On May 8, Samuel Martires of the Office of the Ombudsman suspended Rama and seven other Cebu City officials over the delayed payment of the salaries of four City Hall employees.

Rama was elected president of the LCP during its general assembly on July 21, 2022, after garnering 96 out of 110 votes from city mayors.

The LCP was formed on July 25, 1987, through an executive order issued by the late President Corazon Aquino with the primary purpose of addressing issues affecting city government administration, as formalized in Section 499 of the Local Government Code of the Philippines.

As of 2019, the league consisted of 146 members.