Actress and athlete Mikee Cojuangco visited the Pinoy Big Brother house to surprise her son, Robbie Jaworski, who is currently staying in Kuya’s house as a house guest.

Mikee also spent time with the other housemates, sharing moments from her visit on her social media pages.

“I feel like I’m already close to the housemates. I don’t even need to look at their name tags,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

She also joked that she wanted to whisper a “special message” to each of them but decided against it, fearing she might become the first guest to be forcibly evicted from Kuya’s house.

“I wanted to hug them one by one and whisper a special message to each of them. But that might seem too creepy for them! They might end up deafened by the buzzer, and I could be the only guest in Bahay ni Kuya to be forcibly evicted because of too many violations.”/ TRC