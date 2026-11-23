The family of Kapuso actress and Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Collab 3.0 housemate Mikee Quintos has been drawn into the show’s latest controversy.

Some netizens have questioned the political connections of Mikee’s family, speculating that these may have played a role in the decision to suspend the show’s livestream.

Mikee’s father, a lawyer, currently serves as the city administrator of Manila. He has also served five terms as councilor representing the city’s Fourth District.

Meanwhile, Mikee’s sister, Louisa Marie “Lady” Quintos-Tan, currently serves on the Manila City Council. The actress’s mother also previously held the position of councilor for Manila’s Fourth District.

Netizens became more intrigued after a screenshot of an Instagram Story posted by another one of Mikee’s sisters circulated online. The post expressed gratitude over the suspension of the PBB livestream.

“Thank you so much for listening, Kuya,” the post read.

ABS-CBN and GMA, which also manages Mikee under Sparkle GMA Artist Center, jointly announced the suspension of the livestream. / TRC