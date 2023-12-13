Milestone by the Sea: The Reef Island Resort Mactan's First-Year Adventure

In the vibrant coastal landscape of Mactan, Cebu, The Reef Island Resort celebrates a successful first anniversary since opening its doors on November 2, 2022.

This milestone marks a journey of growth, culinary excellence, and unforgettable moments, defining The Reef as a go-to destination for those seeking a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern amenities.

In just a year, the resort has undergone a transformative journey. From its modest start with 110 rooms, The Reef has expanded to offer 175 sea-view rooms, providing guests with an enhanced experience in a stunning coastal setting.

This growth signifies not only an increase in capacity but also a commitment to delivering a memorable stay for every visitor.

“As we celebrate the first anniversary of Reef Island Resort Mactan, we extend our gratitude to all our friends and partners,” Resort Manager Gerra Lizares shared.

“This milestone marks a year of motivation and growth, and we remain committed to empowering our peers, employees, and leaders. Together, we strive to deliver even higher-quality service, create more memorable experiences for our guests, and enhance the spirit of Cebuano hospitality,” he added.

Dining at The Reef

Culinary enthusiasts are treated to a trio of dining experiences at The Reef.

The Kitchen showcases the finest flavors of Southeast Asia, while The Bakery offers a diverse menu extending beyond baked goods.

The Lounge, with its handcrafted cocktails and tapas, completes the culinary trifecta, ensuring a delightful gastronomic journey for all guests.

Beyond the dining experiences, The Reef has become a hub for relaxation and recreation. The fully equipped Spa, state-of-the-art Gym, engaging Kids Club and Arcade, and a variety of water sports activities cater to diverse interests, promising guests a well-rounded experience of luxury and leisure.

A year of success

The success of The Reef’s inaugural year is not just measured by its physical growth but also by the countless celebrations and banquets it has hosted.

From weddings to intimate gatherings and grand celebrations, the resort has become a cherished venue for creating lasting memories on The Boardwalk and in the Amihan and Habagat Function rooms.

Looking ahead, The Reef Island Resort Mactan is poised for further expansion, with two additional outlets currently in progress.

These developments, set to be completed by the first quarter of the coming year, include the opening of a dive shop and additional recreation facilities, offering guests even more reasons to choose The Reef for their tropical getaway.

With the promise of continued luxury, relaxation, and hospitality, The Reef eagerly looks forward to welcoming both new and returning guests to experience the next chapter of its journey.

Find out more about The Reef Island Resort Mactan through its website, www.thereef.ph/.