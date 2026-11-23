Singer Miley Cyrus, 33, has married her longtime boyfriend, drummer Maxx Morando, 28.

The private wedding was held in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 21.

In an Instagram post, a photo of the couple embracing showed the caption, “M + M 11.21.26.”

Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, father Billy Ray Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus were among those who attended the wedding. Also present were her father’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley.

“The most special part was seeing Miley’s family all come together to celebrate her. They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day,” a source told PEOPLE.

Cyrus and Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021 after they were spotted holding hands backstage at the singer’s New Year’s Eve Party. They got engaged in December 2025. / TRC