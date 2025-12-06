Miley Cyrus is engaged to her drummer

MILEY Cyrus has confirmed that she is engaged to her musical partner and drummer, Maxx Morando.

This came after he showed her engagement ring during the world premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

The 33-year-old singer’s diamond ring was visible on her left hand as she posed with her 27-year-old boyfriend on the red carpet.

The three-time Grammy winner and the drummer of the rock band “Lilly” were first linked in December 2021, when they were spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

Miley previously married actor Liam Hemsworth in 2018. They divorced in 2020. / TRC