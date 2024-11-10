Millions in drugs seized in Bohol

AROUND P17.2 million worth of illegal drugs was seized by the Bohol Police Provincial Office in various anti-drug operations on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

The first operation, conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Unit at 7:54 a.m. in Barangay Guiwanon, Tubigon, resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual.

The suspect, identified as Danilo Refulle Jr., alias Melo, 25, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Pooc Oriental, Tubigon, Bohol, was apprehended with large packets of substance believed to be shabu concealed in Chinese tea bags. The two-kilo haul has an estimated standard drug price of P13,600,000.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, head of the PIU, said that Refulle is a known drug personality in Tubigon and supplies illegal drugs to nearby towns.

He reportedly followed in the footsteps of his father, a drug pusher who died during the war on drugs, while his uncle, also involved in illegal drugs, is currently serving time in Abuyog Penal Farm in Leyte.

It is believed that his uncle, despite being incarcerated, continues to be Refulle's source of illegal drugs.

“The suspect is a known drug personality in the municipality of Tubigon. Ang father nya ay known drug personality. Meron sya uncle na convicted drug personality (PDL in Abuyog, Leyte), yun ang source ng drug trade nila," said Pomarejos.

(The suspect is a known drug personality in Tubigon. His father was also a known drug personality, and his uncle, a convicted drug dealer in Abuyog, Leyte, is the source of their drug trade.)

At 8:52 p.m. Saturday, another high-value individual was apprehended in Dauis, Bohol.

The suspect, identified as Arvin Embradura, 42, a resident of Purok 9, Habitat, Barangay Tabalong, Dauis and a native of Pooc, Dauis, was found with a stash of shabu also packed in Chinese tea bags.

The haul, weighing 530 grams, has a standard drug price of P3.6 million.

A caliber 9mm pistol was also seized from Embradura.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office believed that the P300 million worth of drugs seized in Leyte the previous day may be connected to those found in Bohol due to the similar packaging.

Police will deepen their investigation to trace the source of the drugs entering the province of Bohol. (AYB)