Millions of students return to school: Over 55,000 police and security personnel deployed for safe opening

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized more than 55,000 security personnel nationwide for the opening of classes on Monday, June 8, 2026. This massive deployment under the Oplan Balik-Eskwela program aims to protect millions of returning students without cutting back on regular anti-crime operations. It comes as the Department of Education (DepEd) expects between 26 million and 28 million students to start the School Year (SY) 2026–2027.

A nationwide security effort

In a statement issued Sunday, June 7, PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is fully prepared to secure schools. A total of 55,507 personnel have been deployed, consisting of 28,751 PNP personnel, 4,079 personnel from other units and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations.

To keep campuses safe, the PNP has established 9,319 Police Assistance Desks in schools nationwide. Additionally, 9,525 mobile patrol units will be on the streets to increase police visibility and improve response times in areas surrounding educational institutions.

Nartatez reassured the public that these school security measures will not compromise regular law enforcement duties.

“The Philippine National Police is fully prepared and strategically positioned for the opening of classes on June 8, having mobilized a robust force of police personnel nationwide under our Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework,” Nartatez said.

“Rest assured, this proactive school security measure is seamlessly integrated into our Enhanced Managing of Police Operations, ensuring our regular anti-crime campaigns, intelligence operations and neighborhood safety initiatives remain completely uncompromised and fully operational,” he added.

The PNP chief also called on families to work closely with local officers to protect students from both physical and online threats.

“To our parents and guardians, I want to give you our utmost assurance that your children's safety is our absolute priority. A peaceful school opening is a shared responsibility and we encourage you to actively partner with our officers on the ground, confident that the PNP is fully vigilant and ready to protect our campuses as sacred sanctuaries for learning,” Nartatez said.

Tight security in Cebu City

In Cebu City, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has tightened security across all public schools for Monday's reopening. More than 100 police personnel have been stationed near school campuses, major roads, pedestrian crossings, and transport terminals to maintain peace and order.

CCPO Director Col. George Ylanan instructed deployed personnel to maximize police visibility and help commuters find safe loading zones. A heavier police presence is being assigned to major schools that expect a high volume of elementary and high school students.

To manage traffic and emergency responses, the CCPO is coordinating with the Cebu City Transportation Office and other government agencies. Force multipliers, barangay officials and community volunteers have also been mobilized to ensure an orderly first week of classes.

Free school supplies and hard hats in Lapu-Lapu City

Meanwhile, more than 105,000 public school students in Lapu-Lapu City will receive free school bags, notebooks and writing pads. The Lapu-Lapu City Government's 2026 School Supply Kits Program is designed to ease back-to-school expenses for parents and support learners' needs.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan told SunStar Cebu on Sunday that the City is targeting a mid-June distribution while enrollment figures are being finalized. The program benefits 105,820 learners from kindergarten to senior high school in all public schools under the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division.

“Education remains one of the most important investments we can make for the future of our city,” Chan said. “Through this initiative, we want every Oponganon to begin the school year equipped, prepared and inspired to learn.”

Under the program, students will receive customized school bags bearing the City's official seal along with grade-appropriate supplies. For example, kindergarten and lower grades will receive drawstring bags with writing pads and notebooks, Grade 6 students will get backpacks with composition notebooks and high school students will receive drawstring bags with composition notebooks.

Apart from the school kits, the Lapu-Lapu City Government will distribute protective hard hats to 33,055 kindergarten to Grade 3 pupils. Chan said these hard hats will be used during school drills and emergencies to promote safety awareness among young learners.

As SY 2026–2027 officially begins, the combined efforts of nationwide police visibility, local traffic management and student support programs highlight a unified community push to make education safe, orderly and accessible for millions of Filipino learners. / TPM, AYB, DPC