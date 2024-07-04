Millora-Brown to bolster UP Maroons frontcourt

GILAS prospect big man Quentin Millora-Brown will suit up for the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 87.

The 6’10 Filipino-American center last played for The Citadel in US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 where he averaged 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol is ecstatic to share the development, which has been years in the making.

“We have been talking with Quentin for a time now. We’ve visited him a couple of times since 2019. We are beyond happy and really excited to finally have him in the team for next season.”

Millora-Brown’s decision to play his final year in college with the Fighting Maroons was made easier by the fact that he comes from a family of UP alumni.

“My grandfather studied in UP. It’s his dream to see me don the Fighting Maroons jersey and play for his alma mater. Right now, I’m just really excited to meet everyone as we’ve been in touch even before the pandemic. Looking forward to spending time with my new teammates ahead of the UAAP season,” shared Millora-Brown who is expected to arrive in Diliman this month.

“Of course, aside from playing for UP in the UAAP, I also want to represent the Philippines with Gilas,” he added.

The one-and-done Millora-Brown will look to provide veteran leadership to the young Maroons frontcourt of Sean Alter, Gani Stevens, Seven Gagate, and Dikachi Ududo and help UP bring the title back to Diliman after two consecutive runner-up finishes. / PR