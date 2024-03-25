Minante Pizzeria introduces a slice of authenticity in Cebu City’s culinary scene
Cebu City, known for its vibrant culinary landscape, welcomes a new addition with Minante Pizzeria, a venture by Chef Matteo Minante and Chef Jan Rodriguez. Nestled in the heart of the city at 88th Ave Mall, along Gov. M Cuenco Ave., Kasambagan, this pizzeria promises to elevate the Neapolitan pizza experience.
The collaboration between Matteo Minante, an Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) Certified Pizzaiolo, and Chef Jan Rodriguez aims to blend tradition with innovation. With over 15 years of experience, Minante’s journey began in Vienna, where he honed his craft, eventually earning recognition from the prestigious AVPN. This certification not only validated Minante’s expertise but also allowed him to impart his knowledge through courses, enriching the pizza-making community.
Minante’s passion for pizza led him to the Philippines, drawn by the allure of its picturesque beaches. Teaming up with Rodriguez, they are on a mission to redefine the pizza experience in Cebu City. Their vision extends beyond serving traditional Neapolitan pizzas; they aspire to offer a modern twist while preserving the essence of authentic flavors.
Minante Pizzeria’s menu reflects a dedication to quality and innovation. From classic Neapolitan pizzas like Margherita Pizza, Anchovies Pizza, and Capricciosa Pizza, to creative renditions such as Carbonara Pizza and Bronte Pizza, each dish is crafted with precision and care.
As Minante and Rodriguez embark on this culinary journey, their partnership symbolizes a fusion of expertise and passion. Through Minante Pizzeria, they invite customers to experience the rich tradition of Neapolitan pizza, reimagined for the modern palate. Whether craving a familiar favorite or eager to explore innovative creations, diners can expect a slice of authenticity at Minante Pizzeria.
The pizzeria operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, and 11 a.m to 11 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.