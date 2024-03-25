Minante Pizzeria introduces a slice of authenticity in Cebu City’s culinary scene

The collaboration between Matteo Minante, an Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) Certified Pizzaiolo, and Chef Jan Rodriguez aims to blend tradition with innovation. With over 15 years of experience, Minante’s journey began in Vienna, where he honed his craft, eventually earning recognition from the prestigious AVPN. This certification not only validated Minante’s expertise but also allowed him to impart his knowledge through courses, enriching the pizza-making community.

Minante’s passion for pizza led him to the Philippines, drawn by the allure of its picturesque beaches. Teaming up with Rodriguez, they are on a mission to redefine the pizza experience in Cebu City. Their vision extends beyond serving traditional Neapolitan pizzas; they aspire to offer a modern twist while preserving the essence of authentic flavors.