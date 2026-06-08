Mindanao earthquake: 19 dead, tsunami waves triggered after powerful 7.8-magnitude quake

A MASSIVE 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao on Monday, June 8, 2026, killing at least 19 people and causing widespread damage across the region. The powerful tremor triggered landslides, collapsed buildings and prompted urgent tsunami warnings along coastal areas. Emergency teams are now working around the clock to find 12 people who remain missing.

Rising casualties and severe damage

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed that out of the 19 fatalities, 16 occurred in Soccsksargen and three were reported in the Davao Region. Within Soccsksargen, the deaths were distributed across General Santos (10), Glan (three), Tupi (two) and Malapatan, Sarangani (one).

Initial reports show that the deaths were caused by landslides, falling debris and collapsed structures. In addition to the 12 missing people in General Santos, 134 others were injured — 129 in Soccsksargen and five in the Davao Region.

Officials are still trying to determine the full extent of the destruction. “For damaged [infrastructures], buildings, we don’t have the figures yet,” OCD deputy spokesman Diego Mariano said in a message to reporters.

Tsunami waves and aftershocks

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake hit at 7:37 a.m. Its epicenter was located about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers.

The powerful shockwaves caused massive damage to major structures, roads and bridges across Regions 9, 11, 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Phivolcs has already recorded more than 138 aftershocks, ranging from magnitude 1.3 to 6.7.

The agency also monitored tsunami waves of up to 1.4 meters along the coasts of Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Davao Oriental, Zamboanga City and Surigao del Sur. As a safety measure, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao immediately suspended operations for all fishing boats, passenger vessels and commercial watercraft.

National Government mobilizes relief

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos ordered government agencies to immediately help affected families. The OCD and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council are actively coordinating rescue efforts and monitoring the situation.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is setting up evacuation centers and preparing relief goods. Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways deployed teams to clear vital roads and check damaged bridges.

President Marcos assured the public that the National Government is mobilizing all necessary resources, promising affected families that Mindanao will not be left behind. The President also ordered classes to be temporarily suspended, as the earthquake hit during morning flag-raising ceremonies on the students' first day back from summer break.

To support the community, the Department of Energy is working to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity and petroleum products in the affected areas.

Security and emergency funding assured

To keep residents safe, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been placed on heightened alert across Mindanao. Police units are securing evacuation centers and keeping roads clear for rescue teams.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged local residents to stay alert. “The PNP urges all residents to follow evacuation instructions, move to higher ground, and prioritize personal safety. All units are monitoring the situation in real time and are ready to provide immediate assistance wherever needed,” said Nartatez.

The Department of Budget and Management assured the public that quick response funds (QRFs) are ready. “The Department of Budget and Management continues to closely coordinate with the concerned agencies and stands ready to process any request for QRF replenishment that may be submitted to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of assistance to affected communities,” the agency stated.

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro also assured the sufficiency of government funds for disaster relief and response.

Local governments extend financial help

Support is also arriving from other parts of the Philippines. In Cebu, the Provincial Board approved a resolution to release P10 million in financial assistance to help the earthquake victims.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro was authorized to extend this financial aid, especially to General Santos City. The approved resolution noted, “The City of General Santos also needs immediate financial support and assistance not only from the national offices to support their constituents to recover from the said calamity but also to anyone who can immediately render help,”

The resolution cited provisions of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which mandates local government units (LGUs) to assist other LGUs in times of need. Baricuatro explained that Cebu always stands in solidarity with other local governments during crises.

“Through the proposed resolution, the Provincial Government of Cebu will be able to provide appropriate assistance to support the relief and recovery efforts of General Santos City and help address the immediate needs of its affected residents,” she said, noting that General Santos had previously helped Cebu in similar times of need.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City has also placed its disaster teams on high alert. Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan confirmed they are coordinating with national agencies and have activated five trained personnel for possible deployment to Southern Mindanao as part of an Incident Management Team.

"The Lapu-Lapu City Government remains on heightened alert and ready to extend assistance to affected communities as the situation develops," said Chan. She added, “We stand in solidarity with our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao during this difficult time and we join everyone in prayer for their safety, strength and swift recovery. In unity, we remain committed to responding responsibly whenever called upon.”

As Mindanao begins the painful process of recovery, the combined efforts of national agencies, police forces and neighboring local governments highlight a unified response to this tragedy. The coming days will be critical for rescue teams searching for the missing and for families rebuilding their lives after one of the strongest earthquakes to strike the southern Philippines in recent history. / TPM / JUSTIN JOHN U. BUGTAI, CNU INTERN / DPC