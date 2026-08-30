Mindoro absorbs 1st loss in California

WELJON Mindoro suffered his first career setback after losing to experienced Carlos Ocampo last Aug. 30, 2026 (PH time) at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The 26-year-old Mindoro, who’s known for his punching power, started out strong in the scheduled 10-rounder. In the third round, Mindoro connected with a solid right that opened up a cut on Ocampo’s right eye. He then hurt Ocampo with an uppercut to the body.

Mindoro had success in the next few rounds and landed an uppercut to the head of Ocampo that hurt him again.

It was in the eighth round that the 30-year-old Ocampo found his groove and repeatedly landed some solid blows to Mindoro’s head.

Finally in the ninth round, Ocampo found his opening and caught Mindoro with a vicious right straight that dropped him to the canvas.

Mindoro stood up but seemed a bit wobbly. His corner decided to throw in the towel and ended the bout in the 1:59 mark.

Mindoro fell to a win-loss-draw record of 17-1-1 with 16 knockouts, while Ocampo improved to 39-4 with 26 knockouts.

Ocampo was Mindoro’s stiffest test to date. He was a former world title challenger that fought the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Sebastian Fundora, and Tim Tszyu. / EKA