Mindoro goes up against De Abreu

HARD-HITTING middleweight prospect Weljon Mindoro is scheduled to see action in the US this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, PH time.

Mindoro takes on Brazilian Lucas De Abreu in an eight-rounder at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 24-year-old Mindoro is currently one of the most promising fighters from the Philippines. He is trying to make a name for himself in the US in a weight division that is popular with the American audience.

Mindoro had his US debut last July 10. He knocked out Tyler Goodjohn in just two rounds in Plant City.

Mindoro knocked out all of his opponents except for Takeshi Inoue, whom he fought to a split draw in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific light-middleweight contest in Parañaque City last year.

De Abreu, on the other hand, is coming off a long layoff and is looking to end a four-fight skid. The 34-year-old Brazilian lost four straight fights against undefeated pugs Giovanni Sarchioto, Lester Martinez, Darelle Vansaint, and Ernesbadi Begue.

De Abreu is a former Brazilian super-middleweight champion after winning the belt with a first-round knockout of Alexandre Baptista in 2019.

Mindoro is 12-0-1 with 12 knockouts, while De Abreu is 14-5 with 11 knockouts. / EKA