Miner dies, another hurt in cave-in in City of Naga

ONE miner was killed, and another was injured after a cave-in at G.C. Ubas Small Scale Coal Mining in Purok Santol, Barangay Uling, City of Naga, Cebu, at 6:49 a.m. on Friday, on November 15, 2024.

The fatality was identified as 27-year-old Robert Abalorio, with live-in partner from Purok Acasia of the said barangay.

The injured was identified as a certain Fernando, 50, married, also from Purok Acasia.

Their third companion, 30-year-old Joven, from Purok 1, Barangay Tagjaguimit, City of Naga, escaped unhurt.

An investigation led by Naga Police Chief Lt. Col. Verniño Noserale revealed that the three miners were working inside the mine when rocks fell from above, hitting them.

The miners tried to escape, but Abalorio sustained severe injuries and later died at the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary in Naga, where he was brought by the city’s rescue personnel. (DVG)