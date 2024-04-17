Minglanilla issues stoppage order vs fence construction in Barangay Calajoan

THE Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator (MPDC) and the Office of the Building Official (OBO) of Minglanilla town issued an order to halt fence construction in Purok Macopa and Purok Magtalisay in Barangay Calajoan.

OBO Chief Engr. Joselito Nacario, who is also a municipal engineer, and MPDC head Realiza Briones, issued the directive last Tuesday, April 15, 2024, against former Minglanilla vice mayor Loben Geonzon after it was reported that the latter failed to get a fencing permit.

More than 200 families have already expressed their disapproval of the project and expressed concern about where they will pass through once the fence is completed.

During the serving of the notice at around 3 p.m. last Tuesday, tension erupted after the former vice mayor threatened to file a case in court against the local government officials for halting the project.

According to one of the residents, who refused to be identified, security officers were called in to monitor the area following the stopping order in order to prevent any disruptions to the project. (AYB, TPT)