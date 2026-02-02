Minglanilla leadership suspended for 1 year over landslide response decisions

THE top elected officials of Minglanilla have been sidelined following a major ruling by the Office of the Ombudsman. Mayor Rajiv Enad, Vice Mayor Lani Peña and several councilors from the previous term have been suspended for one year, effective Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

The suspension stems from how the local government handled landslide risks in Sitio Napo, Barangay Guindarohan, sparking a debate over the legal risks officials face when making emergency safety decisions.

The risks at Sitio Napo

The legal case began following environmental concerns in late 2022. In November of that year, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 detected soil movement in Sitio Napo. Experts warned that the area's clay and weathered soil were prone to cracking and erosion, creating a high risk for landslides during heavy rain.

In response to these visible ground cracks, the local government ordered families to evacuate to safer locations. Mayor Enad also shut down quarrying activities near the site to prevent the soil from becoming even more unstable.

A town without Its elected leaders

The Ombudsman’s ruling has cleared out the town’s core leadership for the next 12 months. This decision highlights the strict legal standards public officials are held to, even when they claim their actions were based on public safety and emergency measures.

Because the suspension is for a full year, it forces an immediate change in how the town is run. This has raised questions about whether local programs will stay on track now that the primary leaders are gone.

Mayor Enad defends safety actions

Despite the ruling, Mayor Enad stands by the decisions made by his administration. He characterized the moves as necessary steps to keep the community safe from a potential natural disaster.

"For now, I will be away from my office for a full year, but I will be back, with the same intensity of love that I have for all of you, Minglanillahanons, and with the same firm commitment that I have for the betterment and protection of our town," Enad said.

The mayor emphasized that the case was a direct result of trying to protect residents after the dangerous ground cracks appeared.

New leadership takes over

With the top officials suspended, the town has moved into an automatic succession plan. First Councilor Lheslen Enad, the mayor’s wife, has stepped in as the acting mayor. Councilor Mulot Laput has taken over the role of vice mayor.

The council seats left empty by the suspended officials will remain vacant for the year unless specific legal steps are taken to fill them.

What happens next?

Mayor Enad has vowed to fight the suspension and is looking at every legal option to challenge the order. While his legal team works on an appeal, the acting leadership will be responsible for managing the town’s daily affairs.

The final outcome of this case could change how other local leaders handle disaster risks in the future, as it tests the balance between making quick safety decisions and following strict administrative rules. / EHP