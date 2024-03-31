Minglanilla parishioners express concern over church renovations

THE faithful believed that Christ has risen on the third day, but parishioners of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Tungkop, Minglanilla, may no longer see the Risen Christ image in their church once renovations begin.

This was the concern of some parishioners in OLMHRP, or Inayagan Church, following the parish's plan to renovate the church's altar where the risen Christ image was displayed.

In a letter written by a group of parishioners addressed to Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma dated December 20, 2023 yet, the group said the renovation in the church will be made allegedly without conducting any consultation with the parishioners.

The upcoming project to be made in the church has also resulted to the division of parishioners, the group said in the letter.

"Never in the history of our parish that there was a division among the parishioners. When there are church projects and the parishioners see that these are for the betterment of the parish and the faith of the parishioners, there is always an all-out support from the majority," the group wrote in the letter.

The group is seeking the Archdiocese's intervention, to restrain the present parish priest from implementing any renovation in the church, unless the concerns they raised will be answered by the church's assigned priest. (JJL)