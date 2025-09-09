Minglanilla rebounds with weekend wins

AFTER suffering its first loss at the hands of archrival Talisay Aksiyon Agad, defending champion Abante Minglanilla bounced back with back-to-back wins over the weekend in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 basketball tournament.

Last Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, Minglanilla turned back Sidlak Carcar, 75-69, at home and routed the San Fernando Buffalos, 86-57, at the Carcar City Sports Complex the following day.

The victories solidified Minglanilla’s hold of second place in the overall standings with a 3-1 record.

Lance Kendrew Salma led Minglanilla’s offensive charge against San Fernando with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and

four steals.

Khranz John Mendaros added 12 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Kurt Denver Erediano came close to a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

San Fernando, on the other hand, fell to 1-3 despite the 18-point performance of Jarmaine Keith Suan and Jan Laurence Saz’s 11 points.

Last Aug. 31, Minglanilla lost to Talisay Aksiyon Agad, 82-74, at the Talisay City Sports Complex. The two teams faced off in last year’s finals, with Minglanilla winning the series, 2-1.

Also on Sunday, Sidlak Carcar bounced back from its defeat to Minglanilla with a 74-66 victory over

Blissful Sibonga.

Dhrazy Bacon led Carcar with 19 points, while Treb Josaphat Mancao and Christopher Dellica chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively. Carcar now holds a 2-2 record, good for third place.

Niño Keanz Hermia led Sibonga with 29 points and nine rebounds. His brother Marvince added 10 points. Sibonga also slipped to 1-3. / JBM