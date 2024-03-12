Minglanilla takes Game 1 Of Rhea Gullas Cup final

THE Abante Minglanilla drew first blood in the 2024 Rhea Gullas Cup basketball tournament as it repulsed the Talisay Aksyon Agad, 72-67, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals on March 9, 2024 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Minglanilla led by as much as 13 points, but Talisay fought back to tie the game up at 61-all with 1:55 remaining. After a timeout, Minglanilla perfectly executed a baseline out-of-bounds play as JC Sangueza pitched a perfect outlet pass to a streaking Zeke Gilbuena, who made the layup while getting fouled. Gilbuena made the bonus free throw for a 64-61 Minglanilla lead.

Two free throws by Cy Tammara and a putback by Christian Amaba gave Minglanilla an eight-point advantage, 68-61, with 38 seconds remaining to seal the series-opening victory.

Sanguenza had 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals to power Minglanilla to the Game 1 victory.

Game 2 will be on March 16 at the Talisay Sports Complex with the tip-off at 7:30 p.m. / JNP