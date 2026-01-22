Minglanilla, Talisay refuse Cebu City waste

TWO neighboring local government units (LGUs) have refused to accept waste from Cebu City, deepening the city’s solid waste crisis following the closure of the city’s main landfill.

The Municipality of Minglanilla and Talisay City rejected the proposal, citing environmental risks, legal constraints and capacity limitations. The proposal was raised during an emergency meeting facilitated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, to identify alternative disposal sites after Cebu City’s landfill in Barangay Binaliw was shut down earlier this month after a deadly trash slide.

With nearby LGUs declining to accept waste and hauling costs rising, Cebu City faces mounting pressure to manage its garbage without jeopardizing public safety or essential services.

Why the refusal

Local officials said regulatory requirements, community opposition and limited capacity prompted their refusal.

The DENR identified Minglanilla as a possible alternative site during discussions with local and regional officials. Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, however, argued that the municipality should not shoulder the consequences of a problem originating from a larger city.

Enad said the proposal was raised without prior consultation.

“Not until this morning, when I was called to the Capitol for an ‘emergency meeting’ with DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and many other regional and provincial officials,” Enad said on a Facebook post on Thursday. “There, the DENR Secretary apprised us of the need for Cebu City to find an alternative site for their wastes, and that DENR 7 identified Minglanilla as among the alternatives.”

Closed landfill

Enad said the private landfill in Minglanilla has been closed for three years and does not have a permit to operate. He added that the operator failed to comply with its contractual obligations.

“It has been closed for three years now and yet garbage continue to trickle down to our rivers, threatening our local water sources,” Enad said.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. also attended the meeting and said his city could not accept waste from other local government units.

“During the meeting we communicated our position that Talisay respectfully cannot handle waste from other LGUs,” Gullas said.

He said, however, that Talisay is willing to provide logistical support if Cebu City is forced to haul garbage farther south.

“We communicated that we can help in other areas like traffic management in case they plan to bring garbage to other areas in the South,” Gullas said.

Gullas’ wife, First District Rep. Rhea Gullas, supported Enad’s decision, saying it is “unreasonable and fundamentally unjust to transfer the environmental and social burden of a highly urbanized city to a municipality.”

Representative Gullas then urged the DENR to prioritize the welfare of all Cebuanos and pursue sustainable solutions, saying “there must be other sustainable and equitable solutions to address this crisis.”

Financial strain on Cebu City

The search for alternative dumpsites followed a trash slide at the sanitary landfill in Barangay Binaliw on Jan. 8 that killed 36 individuals on-site and a volunteer rescuer in the hospital. The Environmental Management Bureau subsequently issued a cease and desist order against the operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., limiting operations to cleanup.

Since the closure, Cebu City has been hauling its waste to a privately operated landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. City officials are also considering sites in Bogo City and Aloguinsan. The refusal of Minglanilla and Talisay City as nearer options means hauling waste to more distant areas, increasing costs significantly.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said hauling and tipping fees could reach P500 million to P700 million annually.

“Patay ta. Patay ta (We are dead meat),” Osmeña said, warning that longer hauling distances would further inflate expenses.

He said the additional costs could force the City to cut funding for essential programs, including scholarship grants, the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program and operations of the Cebu City Medical Center.

Osmeña also cited the absence of a national law allowing modern incineration facilities as a major obstacle to resolving the city’s garbage problem.

Search for long-term solutions

Other local government units have adopted temporary measures to manage their own waste.

The Mandaue City Council unanimously approved a measure allowing the temporary disposal of the city’s garbage in Barangay Garing, Consolacion, under a three-month contract estimated at P62 million.

“This is basically to address the immediate concern. We all know that we are dealing with an emergency situation in the aftermath of the trash slide at the Binaliw landfill,” Councilor Joel Seno said.

At the provincial level, Baricuatro and Lotilla are exploring legal options to address the backlog. Lotilla said the DENR is assisting Cebu City in identifying alternative sites and plans to petition the Supreme Court to allow the temporary use of the closed Inayawan landfill as a transfer facility.

Cebu City officials also plan to enforce stricter waste segregation rules and require large businesses to manage their own waste disposal.

Archival said the City remains committed to balancing public health concerns with tightening financial constraints as it works toward a long-term solution. / CDF, CAV, ABC, EHP