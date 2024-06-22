Minglanilla town to conduct inspections for open defecation eradication

THE government of Minglanilla town, Cebu will conduct a comprehensive inspection across all barangays to ensure the eradication of open defecation practices that pose health and sanitation risks.

Mayor Rajiv Enad convened with the Provincial Health Office to outline necessary steps towards achieving Zero Open Defecation (ZOD) status in the city.

ZOD signifies households have ceased open defecation and utilize clean toilets.

Authorities have emphasized that each barangay must provide access to sanitized facilities to prevent contamination of farms, crops, and water bodies, potentially causing diseases like typhoid.

The team will visit communities to ensure residents' safety and cleanliness. (ANV, JGS)