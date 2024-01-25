Minglanilla town to implement road closure for Sinulog

SOME roads in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu will be closed to traffic on Sunday, January 28, 2024, to make way for the Sinulog street dancing.

The municipality has declared that from January 26 to January 28, the road in front of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish will likewise be closed.

The 18 De Julio Street starting from Tulay port to the church of Immaculada Concepcion will be closed to motorists.

Vehicles going to the market and running oval track may proceed to Calajoan street and Relis Street, before arriving at their final destination.

Those going to the Sports Complex Oval may take the Reroma street, then turn right to Gimenez Street, left to 18 De Julio street and onto their destination.

All vehicles going to and from barangay Vito, can pass through Celestial Meadows Garden.

Parking is available for cars at the sports complex.

The local government urged the police and traffic personnel to maintain order throughout the road closure and rerouting. (With TPT)