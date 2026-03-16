‘Mini-MBA’ program to help franchisors navigate rising costs

AMID rising costs and heightened global uncertainty linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, franchise industry leaders in the Philippines are urging franchisors to strengthen their financial management skills through a specialized training program designed to help businesses navigate volatile economic conditions.

The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) is encouraging franchise executives to enroll in the Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) Program, often described as a “mini-MBA” in franchise management, which will be held on April 21 to 22, 2026, at the AIM Conference Center. The program forms part of activities leading up to Franchise Asia Philippines 2026, scheduled from April 21 to 26.

PFA officials said the initiative comes at a time when businesses are grappling with higher operating costs, including potential fuel price increases linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could ripple across supply chains, transportation and consumer prices.

“At a time where rising costs and tighter margins challenge business sustainability, this year’s program is something that business leaders should definitely consider,” said Bing Sibal-Limjoco, vice chairman of the PFA.

Limjoco said the program aims to help franchisors move beyond simply reading financial statements and instead use financial data strategically to guide business decisions, improve franchisee performance and sustain growth despite economic pressures.

Two-day course

Anchored on the theme “Level Up Your Financial Coaching,” the two-day course will equip franchisors and franchise executives with financial coaching tools, including strategies for cost management, pathway planning and multi-unit expansion.

Participants will also learn how cost changes affect sales and profitability, how expansion alters a business’s cost structure, and key financial foundations through case studies.

The program will be led by Rod Bristol, Certified Franchise Executive and director for business development of Profit Soup, a global consultancy that trains business owners and franchise systems to better understand financial performance and make data-driven decisions.

Often described as a “mini-MBA” for franchising, the CFE program aims to strengthen leadership capabilities and enhance the credibility of franchise professionals while connecting them with a global network of industry peers.

Graduates of the program earn the Certified Franchise Executive designation, a globally recognized credential under the International Franchise Association that signals excellence in franchise leadership. / KOC