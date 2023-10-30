Minibus transporting voters involved in accident in Barangay Busay

Randy Mayol, the minibus driver, was taken into police custody.

The only person injured in the crash was a female passenger who fractured her arm.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Ronilo Dignos of the Cebu City Police Office's Traffic Enforcement Unit, Mayol pulled over to pick up another passenger on an uphill road when the car's engine failed due to a dead battery.

As a result, the car went backward and collided with the four pricey mountain bikes and motorcycle that were parked by the side of the road.

"Naratol naman daw siya ang driver kalit kaayo! Wala na niya madala’g lihay naigo ang mga biseklita ug motorsiklo," Dignos said.

(The driver panicked as it happened very quickly. He failed to avoid bicycles and motorcycles).

Dignos stated that if the minibus hadn't run over the bikes and motorcycle, it would have fallen into a ravine.

The tragedy was so unexpected, according to 52-year-old Willy Ardiente, married and owner of the motorcycle and a buko store.

When the vehicle moved back, the occupants were screaming.

A 16-year-old boy from Lapu-Lapu City, one of the owners of a mountain bike, was enjoying some snacks at Ardiente’s store when the incident occurred.

He claimed that even though their mountain bikes were damaged, they were nonetheless fortunate to escape the collision unscathed.

But what saddened them was that it took them so long to save up enough cash to buy the mountain bikes, which are sold at P80,000 each at a shop in downtown Cebu City.