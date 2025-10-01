Minimal damage, no major collapse in Mandaue City

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that only minor damage was found in government buildings, school buildings, and the Mandaue City Sports Complex following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu Tuesday night, September 30.

Ouano said the City Government is also seeking assistance from private sector engineers to help expedite the inspection process, particularly for school facilities, so that classes can resume as soon as possible.

Head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) Buddy Alain Ybañez said that right after the earthquake, personnel from the MCDRRMO, the Office of the Building Official (OBO), and the City Engineering Office were deployed to conduct assessments.

“Based on the inspections earlier, Mayor Ouano personally saw the damages in Mandaue City, which turned out to be minimal,” Ybañez said.

He added that the mayor also checked several barangays where minor damage to houses was reported.

“So far, there have been no concerning incidents. The damages are mostly minimal,” Ybañez assured.

The City Government reiterated its commitment to prioritize public safety while ensuring that schools and other facilities are ready for use once declared safe. (ABC)