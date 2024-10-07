Mining entrepreneur files COC for Cebu 7th district representative

JOSELITO "Lito" Navarro, a mining company owner, submitted his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu office on Monday, October 7, 2024.

He will be running against Congressman Peter Calderon from One Cebu Party.

Although Calderon has not yet filed his COC, rumors suggest that his wife may take his place as the candidate.

Navarro admitted that getting into politics in the 7th district would be difficult, especially without the backing of the barangay captains.

His plans include establishing satellite offices in every municipality to make his office closer to the constituents.

"Luoy kaayo ang mga tawo, walay healthcare system nga maayo, walay infrastructure nga maayo nya ang economy wala maka tuyok kay kuwang kaayo ang mga companies nga moadto didto," he said.

(The people are pitiful, they have no good healthcare system, no proper infrastructure, and the economy isn’t moving because of lack of companies (investors) going there).

Navarro is running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He promised to be accessible to his constituents at all times should he win the election.

In Siquijor, retired police general Erson Digal, who currently serves as a board member in the province's first district, submitted his nomination papers for reelection.

Digal pledged to continue the programs that he started during his first term. (AYB)