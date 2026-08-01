Ministry of Social Services and Development-Barmm partners with GCash

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has partnered with GCash to expand its cashless disbursement system under the Financial Assistance System Transformation (Fast) Project, an initiative designed to make the distribution of social assistance faster, more efficient, and more transparent for beneficiaries across the region.

This strategic partnership broadens the reach of the Fast Project, ensuring that financial aid is significantly more accessible and convenient to receive, particularly for families living in remote and underserved communities.

“The Fast Project was designed to make social protection faster, more transparent and direct,” said MSSD Minister Raissa H. Jajurie. “By bringing GCash onboard, we’re cutting down waiting times and making sure financial aid goes safely and seamlessly to Bangsamoro families and communities who need it most.”

Under the partnership, beneficiaries of MSSD programs will receive customized Bangsamoro Cards powered by GCash, which serve as both identification and a cashless payment tool. The cards allow users to withdraw funds, make purchases, and access essential financial services even without a smartphone, helping ensure that no one is left behind in the region’s digital financial ecosystem.