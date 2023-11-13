Minor crashes motorcycle into another minor who allegedly makes fun of him

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy broke his right leg after he was hit by a motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old minor at 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in West Poblacion, Moalboal town, southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as John (real name withheld for being a minor).

Police Master Sergeant Stewart Bayang of the Moalboal Police Station told SunStar Cebu that John and another 15-year-old boy named Peter (real name withheld) were laughing while conversing at the port when the 17-year-old boy only identified as James approached them and punched them, thinking they were making fun of him.

According to Bayang, the two victims fled in terror and took cover behind the school, but the minor offender on a motorcycle pursued them.

Sensing that James had already left, the two came out but they were chased again by the former.

John, however, was not as fortunate as James was able to catch up to him and run him over, breaking his leg.

John was brought to the hospital, while James was rescued by police and turned over the municipality’s social welfare department.

During police investigation, James said he committed the crime because the victims made fun of him, but the victims denied this. (With TPT)