‘Minor damage’ spotted at track oval

A WEEK after it was inaugurated, the Cebu City Sports Center’s (CCSC) newly renovated P52-million track oval has exhibited “minor damage,” with some sections already swelling.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia directed the contractor to fix the problem after the Palarong Pambansa, which will end on July 17.

Palaro consultant Jeanette Obiena and other technical officials from various participating regions inspected the track oval on Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2024.

The bubbling of the rubberized track oval was believed to have been caused by the rain.

Garcia, in a phone interview on Sunday, said the contractor has not yet been paid, so the City still has a hold on them.

“We will obviously have them repair it before we pay them,” he said.

He said repairs cannot be made now since Palaro athletes are currently practicing on the track oval.

The Palarong Pambansa will open on July 9, but the competition proper will not start until July 11.

Track and field and other athletic games will be held at the CCSC.

The closing ceremony on July 16 will also be at the CCSC.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach CCSC manager Jovito Taborada for further details on the identified damage, but calls remain unanswered as of press time.

The City Government awarded the rehabilitation of the rubberized oval track to contractor SBD Builders last Oct. 30. It issued the notice to proceed with the project last Jan. 16.

The contractor agreed to finish the civil works in 120 calendar days.

It started laying the new rubber in the last week of May.

Garcia, in previous reports, had set an ultimatum to the contractor to finish the rehabilitation of the track oval by June 21.

The City inaugurated and launched the newly renovated CCSC, including the track oval, last June 27.

The CCSC management earlier said that it would reopen the facility to the general public on July 18 after the Palaro.

The CCSC was closed to the public on May 18, 2023 to pave the way for the renovation of the nearly three-decade-old facility located at the back of the Abellana National School along Osmeña Blvd.

Before its closure, the CCSC earned an average of P60,000 daily.

The track oval was last renovated in 2012 for P40 million. / JJL