Minor dies, another hurt after being shot in what police called 'paregla'

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy died while his 13-year-old friend was wounded after they were shot while walking home with three other companions around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, December 29, along Borces Street corner H. Joaquino Street, Sitio Sta. Cruz, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The deceased was identified as Winston Miles Canada, while his wounded buddy, who hails from Sitio Magtalisay of the said barangay, is currently recovering in the hospital.

The incident was reported to the Mabolo Police Station by a barangay tanod.

The Mabolo police led by Lieutenant Raymart Ravanes, immediately launched a follow-up operation and arrested the suspect, Dante Fernandez, also known as Dansoy, around 5 p.m. on the said day inside the Ludo cemetery in Barangay Carrreta, where he resided.

The victims' companions positively identified Fernandez as the motorcycle rider who shot at them repeatedly.

In an interview with Mabolo Police Station chief Major Eraño Regidor, he said that the cause of the incident was rivalry between the two youth groups.

He claimed that Fernandez's treatment of the victims amounted to paregla, or the local term for manhandling someone without justification.

"Parigla gyud na kay gubot man na sa grupo-grupo sa mga batan-on ba mao to human sa disko namusil ning suspetsado," Regidor said.

(That was paregla because the suspect fired at them following the disco. This is a dispute between young groups.)

The victims, along with their friends, left the disco party held for the fiesta celebration in the area after it was stopped due to the commotion between the victims and the group of Fernandez.

Fernandez allegedly became enraged with the victims and placed the blame on them after the women avoided them.

The Mabolo police was able to obtain a CCTV footage from the scene showing the suspect pursuing the victims on his motorcycle and firing many times at them.

The authorities are preparing to file a murder and frustrated murder case against Fernandez. (AYB, TPT)