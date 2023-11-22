Minor discogoer stabbed in Alcantara town

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed while dancing at a disco party.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in Sitio Tangke, Barangay Palanas, Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

An unidentified man who allegedly did not like the way the victim danced, approached the latter, hugged him and stabbed him on the right side of his body.

The discogoers ran to safety, and the celebration came to an end.

The attacker had already fled when the responding policemen arrived.

The victim (real name withheld for being a minor) was brought to the Badian District Hospital for treatment.

The Alcantara police under the direction of their head, Police Captain Analiza Sarte, conducted an investigation to determine the motive of the crime and to identify the culprit.

During their inquiry, they will also find out whether the organizer obtained a permit from the municipality to host a disco party, which would have allowed police officers to be stationed there to provide security. (DVG, TPT)