Minor drug suspect shot dead in Barangay Mabolo

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy, who was allegedly selling illicit drugs, was shot and killed by two unidentified assailants in Sitio Lahing-Lahing 2, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Kenjie de Jesus.

He was set to celebrate his 14th birthday on October 30 and had saved P500 to buy food for the occasion.

According to the investigation at the Mabolo Police Station, residents reported hearing three gunshots from the crime scene.

Witnesses said the victim went out of his house when the culprits, wearing bonnets, arrived and shot him. They fired again when he fell to the ground.

A neighbor, 46-year-old carpenter Juvenile Arogante Nolia, claimed he was about to go to sleep when he stepped outside to see what was happening and found the wounded victim lying lifeless.

The Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) team recovered three empty bullet shells from the crime scene, as well as 13 packets of alleged shabu from the victim's pocket.

The victim's mother revealed that her son had been involved in illegal drug activity since he was nine years old. She stated that he was her only child and that she had previously asked him to quit, but he did not listen.

Although she sent him to Mabolo Elementary School, he would often go home instead of attending classes. However, she refused to provide further details during the interview.

"Kabalo ko ana sir pero dili lang ko mosulti kay ako nasad ang isunod sa pagpatay," she said.

(I am aware of this, sir, but I will not tell it for fear of being killed next).

According to Mabolo Police Station chief Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., investigators are currently looking into whether the victim failed to remit the proceeds from his illegal drug sales. He expressed that he was not surprised to see younger individuals involved in illegal drug operations, as they cannot be charged in court.

Caacoy added that an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. (AYB)