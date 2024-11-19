Minor killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Naga

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a dump truck around 9 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2024, along the national highway in Sitio Inamoan, Barangay Pangdan, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

The minor, a resident of Purok Lagundi, Barangay Lutac, Naga, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Vicente Mendiola Medical Center Infirmary Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The 25-year-old dump truck driver, Larry Jone Balabad, from Barangay Lutopan, Toledo City, is currently detained at the Naga City Police Station while awaiting an amicable settlement between him and the victim’s family.

Police discovered that the victim did not have a driver’s license, and the motorcycle he was driving had an expired registration and no license plate.

According to the investigation by the Naga police under the directive of Lieutenant Colonel Verniño Nocerale, the victim was traveling from Naga City proper toward Uling road.

Upon reaching Sitio Inamoan, the victim allegedly veered out of his lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming dump truck. (DVG)