Minor nabbed after drugs found stuffed in roasted pork intended for Cebu City Jail inmate

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy who was about to bring food to an inmate of Cebu City Jail was apprehended at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after two plastic sachets allegedly containing shabu were discovered stuffed in roasted pork during a search.

The minor suspect, only identified as Mike, was carrying a lunch box with rice and roasted pork that he was going to give to a certain Gerald inside the jail, when Jail Officer 1 (JO1) Iris Basiliote found the illegal drugs when she cut apart the roasted pork meat, according to the prison facility's spot report.

Following the incident, the jail guards turned over Mike to the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Guadalupe Police Station for the proper disposition of his case.