Minor nabbed for stealing sales from water vending machine

A young boy landed in jail after he allegedly stole P3,500 worth of P1 coins from a water vending machine in B. Aranas Extension, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The 14-year-old offender from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was captured on CCTV breaking water vending machine’s padlock with a chisel.

He was arrested based on the complaint of Jerry Palantoy.

Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, the chief of Mambaling Police Station, said the juvenile was also arrested for a similar offense last year. (GPL, TPT)