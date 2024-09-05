Minor nabbed in City of Naga after being accused of raping girl

A 17-year-old boy was detained during a hot pursuit operation after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in City of Naga, southern Cebu.

The rape incident reportedly took place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, in Purok Rose, Sitio Visayan, Barangay Lana, Naga.

Investigation conducted at the Naga City Police Station revealed that the suspect called the victim, who was walking in the area, and when the latter approached him, he dragged her to a dimly lighted place, where he sexually molested her.

Right after the occurrence, the victim informed his father, who accompanied her to the police station to report it.

The minor offender, however, was caught during a follow-up operation by the Women and Children’s Protection Desk personnel of Naga City Police Station around 10 a.m. of the following day, Wednesday.

The names of both the perpetrator and the victim are withheld for being minors. (DVG)