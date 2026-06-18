Minor tagged as ‘SOLO’ vandal

AUTHORITIES identified and took custody of a 16-year-old boy suspected of being behind multiple vandalism incidents across Mandaue City.

The incident prompted city officials to review existing policies and consider stronger measures to curb the defacement of public property.

The breakthrough came hours after Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced a personal cash reward for information leading to the identity of the vandal behind the graffiti tag “SOLO.”

The tag had appeared on walls and structures in various parts of the city, particularly along major roads.

An informant came forward that same afternoon with the suspect’s complete identity, including his name, address and photographs.

Authorities later confirmed that the suspect was a 16-year-old resident of Barangay Centro.

The following morning, the minor, accompanied by his parents, was brought to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) for proper intervention.

The City Government treated the case as a rescue and counseling effort rather than a criminal apprehension because the suspect is a minor.

Ouano said the incident exposed the limitations of existing laws in dealing with juvenile offenders involved in vandalism.

“We can only issue warnings because he is a minor. He cannot be jailed, and afterward he is returned to his parents,” the mayor said.

“The problem is that this behavior often becomes a habit influenced by peers, and simple warnings or counseling do not always solve it,” he added.

Ouano said the City Government temporarily suspended repainting efforts in vandalized areas, noting that continuing the work while acts of vandalism persist would only result in unnecessary spending without addressing the root of the problem.

He said the city is studying a proposed ordinance that would hold parents or guardians accountable when minors are involved in vandalizing public property. Discussions are ongoing with Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on and Councilor Jen Del Mar to determine what measures can legally be implemented.

The mayor said the city is looking for stronger deterrents against vandalism and is exploring ways to encourage greater parental responsibility and involvement in preventing such incidents.

Despite the setback, Ouano said the City Government remains committed to restoring vandalized public spaces. He added that clean-up and repainting activities along major highways will resume, with support expected from the Department of Education and other national government agencies.

“We have to find a stronger deterrent,” Ouano said.

The mayor also thanked residents who cooperated with authorities, saying the public’s swift response demonstrated citizens’ willingness to help protect public spaces and preserve the cleanliness and appearance of their communities. / ABC