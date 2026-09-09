Miracle comeback

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats pulled off a stunning, miraculous victory as they narrowly outlasted the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 71-70, in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.
Axyl James Casas delivered the hurried game-winner from mid-court in the final six seconds, handing a painful defeat to the Fighting Maroons, who had built a commanding 26-point lead in the first half.
UP Cebu appeared headed for victory, holding a 70-68 edge in the dying seconds. However, following a missed free throw, CIT-U secured the rebound and passed the ball to Casas, who drained the heroic shot.
The entire Wildcats squad leaped for joy at center court, while coach Rommel Rasmo’s Fighting Maroons shook their heads in disbelief.
The win also marked the biggest comeback victory in Cesafi history.
The Fighting Maroons displayed total dominance in the first half, leaving the Wildcats behind by 26 points, 51-25.
However, after returning from the dugout break, the Wildcats took the floor with a revamped game plan. They slowly chipped away at the lead in the third quarter until they closed the gap in the final period.
John Rodulfa led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Braebon Thompson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jerian Marc Abello and Casas chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
For UP, AJ delos Reyes was the sole Fighting Maroon to score in double figures with 15 points.
With the victory, the Wildcats now sit atop the standings with a 2-0 record, while the Fighting Maroons suffered their second straight setback.
In the other game, Jade Bialan exploded for 20 points and snatched 15 rebounds to lead the University of Cebu-Main Baby Webmasters to a 61-40 blowout of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs.
John Day Jorquia added 10 points to help secure the Baby Webmasters’ first win. Axel Joseph Oropisa paced the losing Baby Cheetahs with 17 points. / JBM