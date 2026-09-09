Miracle comeback

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats pulled off a stunning, miraculous victory as they narrowly outlasted the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 71-70, in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026.

​Axyl James Casas delivered the hurried game-winner from mid-court in the final six seconds, handing a painful defeat to the Fighting Maroons, who had built a commanding 26-point lead in the first half.

​UP Cebu appeared headed for victory, holding a 70-68 edge in the dying seconds. However, following a missed free throw, CIT-U secured the rebound and passed the ball to Casas, who drained the heroic shot.

​The entire Wildcats squad leaped for joy at center court, while coach Rommel Rasmo’s Fighting Maroons shook their heads in disbelief.

​The win also marked the biggest comeback victory in Cesafi history.

​The Fighting Maroons displayed total dominance in the first half, leaving the Wildcats behind by 26 points, 51-25.

​However, after returning from the dugout break, the Wildcats took the floor with a revamped game plan. They slowly chipped away at the lead in the third quarter until they closed the gap in the final period.

​John Rodulfa led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Braebon Thompson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jerian Marc Abello and Casas chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

​For UP, AJ delos Reyes was the sole Fighting Maroon to score in double figures with 15 points.

​With the victory, the Wildcats now sit atop the standings with a 2-0 record, while the Fighting Maroons suffered their second straight setback.

​In the other game, Jade Bialan exploded for 20 points and snatched 15 rebounds to lead the University of Cebu-Main Baby Webmasters to a 61-40 blowout of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs.

​John Day Jorquia added 10 points to help secure the Baby Webmasters’ first win. Axel Joseph Oropisa paced the losing Baby Cheetahs with 17 points. / JBM