Mische says she nearly faced deportation in the US

FORMER actress Jewel Mische revealed that she nearly faced deportation in the United States during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

In an Instagram post, Mische shared that despite being married to an American citizen and having US-born children, she was at risk of being deported at the time.

“While my husband and children are US citizens, I faced a very real possibility of deportation — and the devastating reality that I could be separated from my children and my husband, leaving them behind,” she wrote.

Mische admitted fearing that immigration laws might be unfair to people in her situation but said she was ultimately grateful to have been granted US citizenship.

While expressing sympathy for those affected by Trump-era immigration policies, Mische clarified that she remains a supporter of the Republican Party.

“I grieve for innocent people who are affected. I deeply wish that pain was not part of the process. But holding compassion for those who suffer does not require me to attack the President,” she added.

Mische rose to fame after winning the “StarStruck” Ultimate Sweetheart title in 2007. She married her American husband, Alex Kurzer, in 2015. They have three children and currently reside in Michigan. / TRC S