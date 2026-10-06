Miss Asia Pacific Queens create a space of belonging for Cebu children

Inside Casino Español de Cebu, the morning was not about sashes, pageant pacing or evening gown fittings. Instead, it was filled with lively music, impromptu runway walks, the rhythmic tap of paintbrushes on recycled cardboard and hands shaping art out of everyday scraps.

On Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, roughly 60 neurodivergent youth and children with special needs turned the grand ballroom into a vibrant creative playground. The delegates of Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 were there, too as desk partners, duet buddies, dance-floor companions and runway coaches cheering alongside them.

The message carried through the day was unmistakable: before anything else, put the person first.

‘‘Person first, always’’

“Often, society looks at people with disabilities and only sees what they cannot do. PWD — it means person with disability. We always put the person first before their disability,” said Dr. Maria Martina Jordana Leyson with a Spanish and sign language translator, president of the Special Child Association of Cebu and head of St. Martin de Porres Special School.

For Leyson, who was honored for her lifelong dedication to special education, seeing the children claim the spotlight alongside international delegates was a living testament to what modern advocacy should feel like: intimate, grounded and deeply human.

“Today is not about limitation; it is about connection,” Leyson shared. “Seeing you here today proves that beauty and purpose go hand in hand. By spending your time with us and by helping break down the walls of isolation that many in our community face, you are showing the world that inclusion matters. You are our angels on Earth.”

Runway and recycled art

The energy inside the ballroom was electric as the morning unfolded far beyond the craft table. Alongside collaborative painting and upcycling workshops, the hall came alive with spontaneous musical performances, energetic dance numbers and spirited modeling sessions where the children strutted hand-in-hand with the international queens.

Across banquet tables draped in protective paper and across the ballroom floor, language differences gave way to gestures, smiles, paint and music.

“Even if they have a disability and cannot hear, they just use sign language,” said Esther Ababat, a Sped teacher from Lipata National High School, watching her students teach beauty queens visual cues while exchanging smiles. “The candidates are really trying their best to communicate through this art project. It is so fun to see them interact with different cultures. One of the candidates even asked for our school’s contact details so she could keep in touch with her new friend. It just shows that there are no limitations to human connection.”

For the families present, watching their children take the floor to sing, dance and strike poses marked milestones that went beyond an ordinary school activity.

“Actually, it’s her first time participating in this kind of event — a pageant, to be exact,” said Divine, watching her daughter light up mid-conversation across the room. “She has been active in events hosted by her school and we are very grateful to St. Martin de Porres for allowing our children to be part of this. It gives them a wonderful opportunity to socialize and showcase their talents.”

Atty. Eva Patalinjug-Lim, president of Miss Asia Pacific International, Inc., took a moment to remind the candidates why this stop in their hectic south-to-north Cebu tour mattered most.

“May today remind you that your crown is not simply a symbol of beauty; it is a responsibility, a platform to serve, to inspire and to bring hope where it is needed most,” Patalinjug-Lim told the delegates before addressing the kids directly: “And to all our children, we are blessed to meet you today. I hope you realize that you are seen, you are loved and you are capable of extraordinary things.”

From ballroom tables to gala walls

The creative output produced throughout the morning won’t simply be tucked away in folders. The finished art pieces, rich with texture and collaborative colors, are slated to be exhibited during the Miss Asia Pacific Gala Night For A Cause on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino — bringing the children’s artistic voices and perspectives directly to an international audience.

Even more promising is the long-term vision taking shape behind the scenes. Cinbeth Orellano, general manager of Miss Asia Pacific International — who spent decades at the helm of Miss Cebu before retirement — revealed that initial planning is already underway for a free, public performing arts academy centered on neurodivergent and special children.

“It has always been my dream to establish a school for the arts dedicated to neurodivergent and special children,” Orellano said, noting that this project was the spark that brought her back into the field. “It won’t just be an ordinary school — it will feature spaces for theater, music and the performing arts where they can truly express themselves.”

The initiative drew strength from a broad coalition of community pillars, including the Juanito I. King Foundation, Inc., the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines Inc. (Cebu Chapter), St. Martin de Porres Special School, the Sped departments of Lipata National High School and Elementary School, ORAI Cebu and friends from the Colegio de la Inmaculada Conception Class 1981.