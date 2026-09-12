Miss Austria 2026 dies suddenly at 22

Lucia Sisic, the reigning Miss Austria, has died at the age of 22.

On Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, Mission Austria, the organization behind the Miss and Mister Austria competitions, confirmed Lucia’s sudden passing.

“It is with great shock and deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic. Lucia will be remembered as a wonderful young woman,” the organization said in a statement on social media.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends, and everyone who was close to her at this difficult time. Dear Lucia, you will always remain a part of our Miss Austria family. Rest in peace,” it added.

The cause of her death has not yet been announced. However, Lucia was reportedly known to have a history of heart problems and had undergone heart procedures several times, the most recent being in 2025.

Lucia was supposed to represent Austria at the upcoming Miss Universe 2026 pageant in Puerto Rico this November. / TRC S