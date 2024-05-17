Miss Cebu contestant tops nursing board

DUE to her fascination with nursing during her senior high school immersion program, Laica Pauline Igot Uy pursued the course that ultimately landed her a top spot in the 2024 nursing licensure exam.
Uy, a former candidate of Miss Cebu 2023, emerged as the only topnotcher from a Cebu-based university in this year’s board exam landing 9th place with a rating of 90.20 percent.
A graduate of Velez College, Uy said that after her immersion, she became very fascinated with how the nursing career is so rooted in human connection and interaction.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, announced that 7,749 out of 11,116 examinees passed the Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination held in May 2024.
“Initially, I wanted to choose a different medical course. However, my immersion experience during Senior High School changed that,” according to the 24-year-old topnotcher from Lahug, Cebu City, in an interview on Friday, May 17.
Uy took the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) strand during her senior high school which requires immersion in a hospital to graduate.
“Seeing the nurses work in the hospital made me grow an appreciation for the Nursing profession,” Uy said.
She said the nurses’ art of being people-oriented and outgoing, reflects how her personality is a good fit to the profession.
“Being in the hospital as a student nurse, I was able to hear people’s stories and learn from them. It remains to be one of the best decisions I’ve made so far in my life, and I am so proud to now officially be part of a community of professionals who have dedicated their lives to service,” she added.
It was bedtime when PRC posted the results, and Uy was in disbelief after seeing that she had made it to the Top 10.
“It always felt like a distant dream I was working towards. So seeing my name on the list of topnotchers felt like the realization of a miracle I was praying for. I was overcome by gratitude to God and could not wait to wake all my loved ones up to tell them about the good news,” said Uy.
1,000 flashcards a day
To prepare for the licensure exam, Uy not only studied the reviewers’ questionnaires but made reviewing 1,000 flashcards per day her rule and habit.
“Think about what outcome you want for yourself the day they release the board exam results, and figure out the steps you need to get there,” Uy said.
“Over preparation is the remedy to the whispers of doubt, but do not overexert yourself,” she added.
Uy reminded future takers that God is still in control of everything. She advised students to take care of themselves holistically by waking up early, eating meals regularly and prioritizing sleep.
OUTSIDE NURSING
Aside from being academically inclined, Uy loves to dance, does community service and also does pageantry. Uy was among the candidates of Miss Cebu 2023.
“I would be lying if I said that juggling my academics and my participation in Miss Cebu was easy. It was a hectic time of my life given that both of these pursuits were demanding and time consuming,” Uy said.
“I enjoyed being a student nurse and learning the skills I needed to learn, but I also really enjoyed discovering Cebu through all of the Miss Cebu organization’s activities,” she said.
She is thankful to have a family that supports her. / CDF